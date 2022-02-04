COVID-19 has claimed the life of yet another Tallahatchian, pushing the local pandemic-related death toll to 55, the Mississippi State Department of Health announced Thursday.

The latest local death was among 10 statewide that are said to have occurred between Jan. 5 and Feb. 2, according to an MSDH daily report.

The 55th Tallahatchie County fatality is the first local COVID-19 death of 2022.

While MSDH announced the 54th Tallahatchie victim on Jan. 25, the agency noted at the time that the death took place on Sept. 5, 2021, and was identified through a review of death certificate reports.

Prior to the 55th local death, the most recent to have actually occurred was on Nov. 19, revealed by MSDH on Nov. 22.

The Health Department noted Thursday that 3,057 Tallahatchians have been infected with COVID-19 since the outbreak began. Statewide Thursday, that number stood at 744,023, with 11,202 deaths.

The first Tallahatchie County positive case was reported on March 23, 2020, and the first death on April 17, 2020.

Among area counties, MSDH on Thursday reported that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections and deaths is as follows:

» Coahoma: 6,084 cases, 119 deaths

» Grenada: 5,224 cases, 122 deaths

» Lafayette: 14,070 cases, 168 deaths

» Leflore: 7,098 cases, 154 deaths

» Panola: 9,838 cases, 146 deaths

» Quitman: 1,510 cases, 29 deaths

» Sunflower: 5,571 cases, 114 deaths

» Tallahatchie: 3,057 cases, 55 deaths

» Yalobusha: 3,826 cases, 50 deaths

As of Tuesday, MSDH noted that 619,944 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from a bout with COVID-19, a figure that is updated weekly.