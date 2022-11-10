WEBB — A Sept. 30 fire that inflicted extensive damage on the Dollar General store here was the result of arson, according to Tallahatchie County Sheriff Jimmy Fly, citing a report from the State Fire Marshal's Office.

"The state fire marshal ruled it incendiary, which means it was an intentionally set fire," Fly said Friday morning. "We don't really have anything other than that. Everything else is still under investigation."

Tallahatchie County Fire Coordinator Linnie Maples said Friday that he learned of the ruling about two weeks ago but is unable to comment. He referred all questions to the sheriff.

Fly said his office is working with the Webb Police Department and the State Fire Marshal's Office on the investigation. Numerous people have been interviewed in connection with the fire, he added.

Meanwhile, salvage operations that began early last week continue at the store site, located on Highway 49 East, but no word has been forthcoming about the future of the retail outlet.

On Wednesday, a Bobcat track loader was seen clearing away rubble from the store's interior. Access was gained after removal of all of the aluminum siding on the northern exposure of the building. The siding was heavily damaged both by the fire and by firefighters chopping holes in it to gain access to fiery hot spots.

A Bobcat loader traverses the parking lot on the north side of the Dollar General store in Webb Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. (Photo by Clay McFerrin)

In response to a query about the business, an emailed statement from Dollar General Corporate Public Relations Friday morning said, "Our teams are still assessing the store’s damage. We hope to share updated plans with the community soon."

Employees of the Webb Dollar General have been given the opportunity to work at nearby Dollar General stores. The company has two other stores in Tallahatchie County, at Charleston and Tutwiler.

