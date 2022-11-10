COFFEEVILLE — The West Tallahatchie High School Choctaws punched their ticket to the postseason by dominating the Coffeeville Pirates 34-12 in a game played last Thursday night but face a long road this week — literally and figuratively.

On the line was the fourth and final playoff spot in Region 2-1A, and either team would have clinched it by winning this regular-season finale.

West Tally finished the regular season with a winning mark of 6-5, while Coffeeville ended the campaign with a mark of 3-8.

The Choctaws’ reward for being the fourth seed is a trip to Corinth, in northeast Mississippi, to face the Region 1 champion Biggersville Lions, who carry a perfect record of 10-0 into the first-round playoff game Friday night. Kickoff is at 7.

“They’re loaded,” said West Tally head coach Shane Hargett. “They have a big superstar running back, and he’s been super all year. We’ve just got to make sure we put a hat on him and tackle him, wrap him up, and when we do have a chance to get him on the ground, get him on the ground. Make sure we’re fundamentally sound.”

The winner will advance to face 9-1 Simmons or 4-7 Smithville.

The Choctaws will be without a couple of key starters.

“Donovan McCord, the anchor of our offensive line, tore his ACL Thursday night and Isaac Day, who is 99% of our offensive production, has a torn meniscus. Jalil Allison has a concussion and he’s not going to make the protocol in time, and we’ve got two others with the flu. So, we’re going to be kind of limping a little bit. Not what you necessarily want playing the best 1A team in Mississippi.”

Biggersville has dominated in all 10 wins this season, outscoring opponents 534-69.

— * —

At Coffeeville, there were a few ups and downs despite the lopsided outcome.

“We started out real good, and then we had a touchdown called back on a holding call, and then we fumbled,” said Hargett. “We didn’t protect the ball well. Fortunately, they didn’t either. I think we both had two or three turnovers.”

The coach said his team had to make some adjustments at center after the loss of McCord.

“I think we had about 18 or 19 mishandled snaps, which is probably a state record,” he noted. “That’s something we’re still working on.”

Hargett said Tristan Hill scored three touchdowns and also ran in a two-point conversion for the Choctaws. Day had two TDs. Roderick Thomas ran for a two-point conversion.