In Tuesday's congressional primary election, incumbents ruled the roost both in Tallahatchie County and throughout their domain.

In the Democratic primary, incumbent 2nd District Congressman Bennie G. Thompson easily turned back party opponents Evan Turnage and Pertis Williams both locally and districtwide. In Tallahatchie County, Thompson received 1,115 votes (86%) to Turnage's 163 votes (13%) and Williams' 26 votes (1%). Thompson also received about 86% of the total votes cast districtwide.

Facing Thompson in the Nov. 3 general election will be the Republican nominee, either Ron Eller or Kevin Wilson. In Tallahatchie County, both Eller and Wilson received 185 votes apiece. With about 83% of votes counted districtwide Tuesday night, the two men were locked in a struggle that saw Eller leading with 50.8% of the vote to Wilson's 49.2%.

Independent Bennie Foster also waits in the wings for Thompson in the general election.

In the Republican primary, incumbent U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith handily defeated challenger Sarah Adlakha to advance to the general election. In Tallahatchie County, Hyde-Smith received 329 votes (86%) to Adlakha's 50 (14%). Statewide, Hyde-Smith accumulated about 81% of the vote.

In November, Hyde-Smith will face the projected Democratic nominee, Scott Colom, who received 710 primary votes (58%) in Tallahatchie County to top fellow Democrats Priscilla W. Till (347 votes, 29%) and Albert R. Littell (162 votes, 13%). Statewide, Colom led with 73% after 86.1% of the vote had been counted Tuesday night.

Hyde-Smith also will face independent hopeful Ty Pinkins in November.

Tallahatchie County Circuit Clerk Daphane Neal said late Tuesday that four affidavit ballots from Tuesday remained to be counted.

Of the county's 18,964 registered voters, a paltry 1,690 Tallahatchians (8.91%) cast a ballot in Tuesday's primary election.