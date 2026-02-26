The Charleston animal holding facility, located off Murphy Road in southwest Charleston, is brimming with canines, most of whom have been dropped off there by residents.

A joint venture of the Charleston Rotary Club, the city of Charleston and Tallahatchie County, the fledgling operation that began last fall is still very much a work in progress.

Construction of the facility, funded by the Charleston Rotary Club, was conducted by crews from the Tallahatchie County Sheriff's Work Center under the direction of work center supervisor Steve Simmons.

Under initial terms between the various parties, the city is responsible for capturing stray dogs, providing their food, and organizing, scheduling and directing volunteers to feed the dogs and clean the shelter on weekends. The county volunteers trusties to feed the dogs and clean their pens during the week.

Based on initial operating protocols, if a dog comes there wearing a collar/identification, two calls are to be made and a letter sent to the dog’s owner within 10 days of its arrival. If a response is not received during that period, the dog is to be transported to an animal shelter in Jackson for possible adoption or euthanasia, if adoption attempts are unsuccessful.

Dogs without a collar/identification are to be held for five days at the Charleston facility prior to being transported to Jackson.

For more information about the facility or the animals housed there, contact Charleston City Hall at 662-647-5841.