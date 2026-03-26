The Charleston High School flag football team defeated Aberdeen's girls 14-0 in a game played Thursday at Southaven High School.

"It was a great experience and was really fun for the girls and the coaches, too," said East Tallahatchie School District Athletic Director LaDon Taylor.

This was the first flag football game for Charleston High, which added the sport this spring.

Taylor said the Lady Tigers team is comprised of 18 girls, coached by Delila Nakaidinae and Christopher Suggs.

Charleston and Aberdeen were two of about a half-dozen teams participating in the flag football event at Southaven, Taylor explained.

He said flag football games consist of two halves, each with a 20-minute running clock until the last minute of regulation in each half, when regular clock stoppage rules apply.

Taylor, who was present for Thursday's game, admitted that he found himself being an unscheduled guest coach for the Lady Tigers.

"Before I knew it, I was in the huddle," said the former longtime CHS Tigers football coach. "I couldn't help myself."

Taylor said Charleston will not be hosting any flag football games this spring but hopes to get on the hosting schedule for spring 2027, adding, "I think this sport is really going to take off."

Editor's note: Photos included with this story were taken by T. Jones and Eric Rice, then sent to The Sun-Sentinel by LaDon Taylor.