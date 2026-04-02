The Craig Walker Track Field at Charleston High School will be the setting for two upcoming Mississippi High School Activities Association track meets.

The Region 3-2A track meet is scheduled for Friday, April 10. Charleston will compete against teams from J.Z. George, Leland, M.S. Palmer and Northside. Field events are scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m., and running events will start about 1 p.m., noted East Tallahatchie School District Athletic Director LaDon Taylor, who said admission for the Region 3-2A meet is $8.

The Super Regional meet will be on Thursday, April 16, with events beginning at 10:30 a.m. Athletes from two regions, 3-2A and 4-2A, will compete at CHS.

In 3-2A are high school track teams from Charleston, Leland, J.Z George, M.S. Palmer and Northside.

In 4-2A are East Webster, Eupora, Kemper County, Philadelphia and Velma Jackson.

General admission for the Super Regional meet is $10, Taylor noted.