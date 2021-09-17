ITTA BENA — The Charleston High School Tigers dug themselves into a mighty deep hole and then mounted a furious comeback before falling 30-22 to the Leflore County High School Tigers Friday night, Sept. 10.

CHS fell to 1-2 while Leflore improved to 1-2.

After a scoreless first quarter, the home team caught fire and scored three touchdowns in the second period, first on a 16-yard pass at the 9:48 mark (the two-point run was good); on an 87-yard scamper at 6:55 (the two-point run was converted); and on a 5-yard carry at the 3:45 mark (a conversion pass failed).

With Leflore leading 22-0 at the half, the visitors came out fired up and ready to go in the third quarter.

Charleston scored their first points of the night on a 23-yard touchdown pass from Clay Taylor to Terrence Marco with 6:20 in the third stanza. The conversion run failed, but CHS had cut their deficit to 22-6.

A Jamichael Batteast interception gave the black-and-gold crew good field position at the Leflore 43. Moments later, Corterrius Johnson broke a 25-yard TD run and then carried the ball for the two-point conversion. It was 22-14 with 3:18 remaining in the third period.

Another promising CHS possession ended on an interception at the Leflore 15-yard line with about 9 minutes left in the fourth quarter, but Charleston salvaged the field position by recovering a fumble at the Leflore 18 a short while later.

With 5:54 remaining in the contest, Taylor raced 20 yards for a touchdown, then kept the ball in his own hands to pick up the all-important two-point conversion, tying the score at 22 all.

Leflore County began the ensuing drive at their own 40-yard line but broke a long run to the Charleston 8. With 4:12 in the game, the home team scored on a 1-yard rushing play. The home team passed for the two-point conversion, giving them a 30-22 lead.

CHS was down but not out, and started the ensuing drive around their own 40. The visitors began a methodical drive, gaining real estate to the Leflore 47, then converting a fourth-down play at the Leflore 39.

With under 1 minute remaining, Charleston pushed the football to the Leflore 16 before eventually turning it over on downs at the 21.

— * —

Statistically, Taylor was 1-of-7 passing for 23 yards, a touchdown and a pick.

Johnson led the ground attack, rushing 19 times for 89 yards. Taylor had 15 carries for 88 yards while Quinterrius Suggs ran nine times for 30 yards.

Defensive stats were not available as of Tuesday.

— * —

This week, Charleston will play their first home game since a third-round playoff win over Calhoun City on Nov. 22, 2019.

The Region 6-2A Pelahatchie High School Chiefs will enter Tiger Stadium with a record of 2-1, having won a 33-7 decision over Lake last week, but being blown out, 42-7, by Copiah Academy the week prior.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.