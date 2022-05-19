Greetings to all. We hope you are having a good week.

The heavy rain and wind Sunday evening caused several hours of power outage into early Monday morning. Residents may have been a bit uncomfortable and experiencing some inconveniences, but, thankfully, no injuries were reported.

It’s half past May and we pause to see what accomplishments or contributions we have made in 2022. Our families, communities, churches and other institutions can benefit from our efforts and good gestures.

It’s amazing not only as one, but how two or more can work together to accomplish a world of good. It’s with gratitude, opportunity, openness and desires to enjoy life.

It’s the time of year when much involvement and entertainment happens. Whether it’s some planning, much planning or no planning, we somehow get involved with graduations, promotions, awards and parties for these events. Wonderful time with others gives us pleasure.

We salute every student for effort and good behavior, along with other achievements and awards received. Bless your loving parents, guardians, grandparents and other family members who gave support and encouragement. Teachers, staff and administration are applauded for their work.

We look forward every May to the special section in The Sun-Sentinel recognizing graduates. It’s a beautiful keepsake section for the 2022 graduates this year.

Our community is proud to acknowledge, with our congratulations, two young ladies who live in the Blue Cane community and will be graduating high school this week: Jashunna Greer, daughter of Ms. Latasha McCraney, and Jomiah Cashaw, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joe (Jean) Cashaw.

Ms. Greer was on the Superintendent’s List/Honor roll. She’s excited to graduate and take the next step into college to study nursing.

Ms. Cashaw said one exciting experience was the time teacher and students went on tour to visit some of the selected colleges and universities in Mississippi. Jomiah enjoyed her participation in the Upward Bound Program and was also on the Principal’s List. She plans to attend Hinds Junior College and continue at Jackson State University to pursue a degree in nursing, becoming a registered nurse.

We salute all our graduates. You are a unique class, because again this year, much still seemed uncertain. You made adjustments and persevered. We encourage you to hold on to your goals. Know what is right and what is common sense, don’t let the goal slip away. This will give you living energy and bring honor and respect to others and yourselves. Happy days ahead.

We hope you will share this article with students in your home. We want them to know the community will always care about them, with support and encouragement.

Enjoy life today. Be blessed.