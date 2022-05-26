Warm and pleasant greetings to all. We hope you are enjoying a great week.

The Tallahatchie Retired Teacher’s Association (RTA) held its closing meeting in person at the Charleston Library. President Sevelda Taylor greeted the group in the meeting room on May 10, at the 11 a.m hour to enjoy a luncheon and commemorate a successful term. Committee reports and summary of the year’s participation was given. Members having a birthday each quarter of the term are recognized with a gift.

The last activity for the group was recognizing Teachers’ Appreciation Week. Six “snack gift” baskets were distributed among the schools in East and West Tallahatchie County School Districts. Ms. Taylor said she was pleased with the organization’s success this year. The group met virtually this term and is in recess until September 2022.

The RTA meets each second Tuesday at 10 a.m. September through May.

Who was shouting Friday along with the graduates? Nothing’s wrong with shouting; you are simply making a cry out or call out for something you are concerned about.

Glad school is ended for thisterm. Proud of your graduation. Won’t have to get out of bed so early. Spend more time with each other. There are many more reasons you can think of. Some will miss the daily routine, their friends, bus ride etc. We wish all a happy summer.

Spring and Summer bring about beautiful flowers and trees, along with honey suckle, poison ivy, poison oak and sumac. The honeysuckle vines are fragrant, pretty and many times, growing right along with the ivy. Be careful outside. Know how to identify these poisonous plants.

Many have already made plans for the weekend celebration and other summer gatherings.

Let’s be reminded of safety in handling, preparing, serving and storing raw and cooked foods.

Don’t forget to serve cold foods cold. Serve cold foods in small servings and keep the remaining portions on ice or refrigerated.

Be safe in knowing how to handle the grill, utensils,and serving dishes. If this is your first time to use the grill this year be sure your grill is ready for the task, clean, propane inspected, level and away from trees and walkways. Keep extinguisher or water source near by.

Keep safe in the sun. Use sunscreen. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and cool. Wear your sun glasses. You’re the cool griller!

Review CDC guidelines for update on Covid and keep guests reminded.

Now, if you are traveling get your vehicle inspected for the road. Be sure you or your driver is rested and ready for the challenge. Safe travels for all.

Monday May 30, Memorial Day is a Federal Holiday in the U.S. for mourning the U.S. Military personnel who died while serving in the United States Armed forces. It’s a one day event and has been observed annual for 154 years.

Let us remember and honor these brave soldiers as we take inspiration to become good citizens of our country, state and nation. Happy Memorial Day. Let the American Flag wave. Bow in humble remembrance and stand with pride. God bless the USA and other nations.

Enjoy life today. Be blessed.