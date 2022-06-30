Warm and pleasant greetings to all.

We hope you are enjoying the week. We are turning over a new leaf to the month of July. Activities, events and family gatherings are planned for the weekend. Many will be celebrating the Fourth of July with lots of fun and entertainment. Celebrate with safety in mind, including food, games and fireworks.

Remember if you light large fireworks, soak the spent fireworks in water a few hours before discarding them. Play your games with fairness. You can’t win them all. You win some and lose a few. If food is not prepared, served and stored properly, it can cause serious illness.

Think of safety if you are traveling, especially if you are driving.

If you chance to take a trip, you deserve it! Stay hydrated. Take water and cooler rather than sodas. Take time for breaks. It’s good to stop every two or three hours to walk around and get your blood flowing. You’re not trying to be a hero to get there first, unless it’s a mighty, mighty big prize for the first to arrive, like a million dollars!

The sun doesn’t shine just on the beach. It gets through the windshield. So wear sunscreen and sunglasses while driving. Now don’t forget to take your medicine along. Aches, pains and medical conditions don’t stay home while you are gone; you still need your medicine. Be sure to take meds as directed and take on time. Keep medicine where they can be in reach, not in the hot car trunk where you may not get them until you reach your destination.

If you experience symptoms of illness, stop and call for help or find an emergency room. It’s may be good to change drivers and pull over at night.

Don’t carry lots of unhealthy snacks to fill up on. Most convenience stores won’t have fresh fruit, vegetables and nuts. Find a grocery store where you can probably find something for everyone. It not only gives you better choices, it saves time and everyone should be happy with having choices and will feel good upon arrival.

Here are some 4th of July trivia facts. Only two men signed the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776 — John Hancock, president of Congress, and Charles Thompson, secretary of the Congress. And the message “Original Declaration of Independence dated 4th July 1776” is written upside down on the back of the Declaration of Independence. Now, I didn’t remember this either.

Did we say grandson Ethan celebrates his birthday, July 2? Yes we did and this is his 14th.

Have a safe and happy 4th. Enjoy life today. Be blessed.