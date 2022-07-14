Warm and pleasant greetings to all. We hope you are enjoying a good week. Hoping, too, that “Independence Day” weekend was peaceful and enjoyable.

It’s not too late to have a prayer for our nation and its people.

My one delight was my first taste of watermelon for the season. “Never let the seeds keep you from enjoying watermelon.” The taste of sweetness and crispiness of each cool bite of juicy watermelon is delightful, as it can bring out the five senses.

Perhaps, more folk would rather have ice cream. Who doesn’t like ice cream? You may see ice cream advertised as a special feature this month because July is Ice Cream Month.

You may be like my sister who is never without ice cream in the house. I prod her senses all the time about eating ice cream. She said one day recently that she had 10 cartons (pints) in the freezer, some open, waiting to devour.

All this time I’m not sure which is her favorite flavor. With that many containers it’s certainly more than two. Our childhood days bring memories of homemade ice cream. It was always vanilla and, in season, fresh strawberry and fresh peach ice cream. Nothing better!

According to a new study of frozen desserts, “Americans over 55 eat more ice cream per capita than any other age group.” Sweetness is not the only reason we like ice cream. Ice cream is cold, soft, smooth, flavorful and you have it year- round as a snack or dessert. It can be served at any occasion. You can make your own ice cream at home. Did you know ice cream soothes a sore throat?

No reason not to like ice cream means ... we all like ice cream!

Did you know the price of a first class stamp has increased? The Forever stamp went up 2 cents; the 58 cents went to 60 cents on July 10. Postcards increased 4 cents (from 40 cents to 44 cents). This may be the time to stock up on Forever stamps. I still have a few 39 cent Forever stamps. Wish I had gotten more back then in 2006. Soon we will be licking the last 60-cent Forever stamps.

As you know, stamp prices may or could increase every six months. All this is due to inflation and increased operating expenses, according to UPS News.

Enjoy life today. Be blessed.