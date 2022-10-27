Another week has passed by out here in these Cascilla hills and the trees are dropping colorful leaves and getting ready for their renewal in the spring. I think all of the residents are getting ready for our winter hibernation because it’s been kind of quiet.

The first thing that I want to mention is my Aunt Shirley Smith’s birthday! I’m not going to tell her age, because she might whip me, but I sure am glad that she had the chance to celebrate another one. She is the only living sister of my mother and it makes me feel good to know that a piece of my mom is right down the road.

Keith and I hopped on our 4-wheelers the other day and rode down to the bottom of the hill to the flat lands to pick up some sweet potatoes left by the farmers after they finished harvesting. I enjoy treasure hunting the potatoes and delivering them to different family and friends that might not be able for different reasons to pick them up on their own. It also gives me a chance to visit.

On my way from my house to the other side of Cascilla, I stopped by Aunt Shirley Smith’s, Larry and Marilyn Grantham’s, Uncle Tommy and Aunt Linda Hill’s and ended my delivery service at Ms. Brenda Kendall’s. I so enjoy visiting my people out here. Until the death of my mother in such a tragic event, I didn’t realize what a wonderful community that I lived in. I don’t think I could have made it through the last months without every person in this neck of the woods.

Murphreesboro Volunteer Fire Department is having a fundraiser for the purchase of much needed equipment on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 4-8 p.m. They will be selling hamburger and hot dog plates, so stop by and help them out. You never know when you might need them. They were one of the departments to show up when we needed them and I appreciate all of our volunteers more than they will ever know.

When you leave there, bring those babies on out to the old Cascilla Store where there will be games, face painting, a hayride and trunk or treat events. They will start the festivities at 6:30 pm. and part of the road around the store will be blocked off for the safety of our kids, so please keep your eyes open. We want all of our community to participate and let our kids have good, clean fun.

While out here in God’s country, you need to swing by Kendall Drive and see all of the wonderful Halloween decorations that Mike and Mandy Kendall have accumulated! They love to see all of the kids enjoy Mandy’s passion. You can also tell her “Belated happy birthday,” because she just had one and there is no sweeter person than my Mandy!

One more thing before I go. I want to mention Mrs. Bobbie Savage. She loved my mom’s writing and would ask me every time she saw me when my mother was going to pick up her pen again. Mrs. Bobbie, you are one of the reasons that I decided to write and I sure hope you enjoy it!

Much love to everyone and remember, the Lord is coming back, so be ready!

Contact me by dropping an email to me at kimfrazier38920@gmail.com or call me at 662-625-0343