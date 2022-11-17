I noticed that we have had a couple of days with frost on the ground and it is starting to get me in the holiday spirit! Every store that I go in, I head straight for the Christmas section to look at the beautiful trees, baubles and ornaments. This Christmas is going to be a tough one because I won’t have my mother here on earth to celebrate with, but I’m pretty sure that she will be having a better Christmas than me and I’m thankful for that.

I don’t want to just skip over Thanksgiving, because I have so much to be thankful for. We, in general, do not give thanks to God nearly as much as we should. We tend to look at what we don’t have and not at what we have. If God has granted you another day on this earth, you should be thankful. If I started making a list of everything that I am thankful for, they probably wouldn’t have room in the paper to print the article.

I’m so proud that my daddy got his porch that he has been wanting. Craig and Melinda McGarrity, great friends of ours, started building Monday and were through by Friday.

I think it kind of brought Daddy out of a slump of depression. He was up and outside inspecting every day. It makes me feel better when I see my daddy getting out and about.

After he saw how good Craig and Melinda did on the porch, he started coming up with all kinds of projects that he wanted done. I hope his new construction crew is ready! I really do appreciate them. It’s hard these days to find people who want to work and the ones that will work are so busy that they can’t get to everybody. Getting the porch done is just another reason to be thankful.

I took a trip to Grenada to pick up some supplies for the porch and stopped by the hospital to visit my brother-in-law, Rodney Davis (JoAnn), to see how he was feeling after a hip replacement. He was getting up one morning and fell and shattered his hip. I’m sure any prayers that you want to send their way would be greatly appreciated. I wanted to get by and see him before they moved him to a swing bed unit in Winona. After I left the hospital, I stopped by and got me a bite to eat at Salad Etc. And you just can’t beat their salads! Then on to True Value to get the supplies. I got everything that I needed and headed back to Cascilla.

Thanksgiving is not very far away and I’m getting ready to start my cooking marathon. I feel the need to ask God to forgive me every year for being such a glutton. Is that willful sin? If it is, God help me!

This year will be a little different because my husband, Keith, and his brothers, George and Johnny, are heading to their sister’s, Wanda Roche’, in Texas to build her a porch.

When I asked about taking the trip with them, I was told that it was a “brother trip” and I wasn’t invited. Keith and I just went to visit her in October, so it didn’t bother me that bad when my offer to ride with them was shot down! It’s a long trip and I hope they make it back in one piece. I’ll be praying for them while I celebrate Thanksgiving with my side of the family.

I mentioned last week that I would be making an announcement, so here I go. I have been blessed to have the opportunity to reopen Cascilla Store! I am more than excited and hope to be up and running by the end of November.

It will be a general store and a place to grab you a bite to eat. I will be keeping you informed of my progress in the next couple of weeks. I’m ready to get back to work! The best part is that the store is only a hop and skip from my house. It’s only 3 miles from daddy’s and I’ll be able to work and keep an eye on him.

Just remember, the Lord is coming back, so be ready!