Most of my days this past week were spent inside the Cascilla Store and I have been really blessed! The store is open and, so far, so good. I really enjoyed the fellowship that I got to have with the members of this little community. Sherry Joe’s served some great food and the people really seemed to enjoy it. I have a few kinks to work out, but other than that, everything went smooth and fell into place. I start out every day with a prayer that God will be with me and guide me in everything that I do.

On Tuesday night, I attended our ladies Christmas banquet at New Bethel fellowship hall and had a grand time. The theme this year was “Ugly Christmas Sweaters,” and, boy, did our ladies show out! We laughed, played games, had finger foods and sweets. Holly Allbritton read some scriptures on having faith and then we had our Secret Sister reveal and enjoyed opening presents! I love my little church and always enjoy the fellowship I have with all of the ladies.

Friday, I made a trip to TNT in Batesville searching for a freezer for Sherry Joe’s and that place has everything. I found the one that I needed that wouldn’t break the bank. While the guys were loading it up, I looked around and right against the wall was the strangest looking recliner that I had ever seen. Me being so nosey, I decided I would check it out.

Y’all, I sat in that chair and a computer screen popped up. I hit the power button and I thought that I was going to get sucked into oblivion. Instead, that chair started inflating, deflating and massaging every part of my body for 15 minutes! It was the most glorious chair that I have ever placed my body in. I had to remind myself that I had to get back to work or I could have stayed there all day in that chair. The staff were so friendly and I ended up finding out that one of them had some kin out here in Cascilla. It’s a small world. I invited them to come out and eat at Sherry Joe’s and headed back to Cascilla.

After closing up Friday night, I made a loop in Cascilla to enjoy all of the Christmas lights that several in our community have worked hard to put out for everyone’s enjoyment. John and Hillary Smith have quite a display and also Robert Hollis and his wife. One of my favorites to drive by when I’m going to Grenada is right past Bloodworth’s store. Jerry and Cynthia Wolfe always do a magnificent job putting out those lights! All y’all city folk need to get out and just ride and enjoy the scenery in these little communities. We might be small, but we love big!

Be in prayer for Chad Beard and Chuck Kendall. They were involved in an accident and need all the prayers that they can get. Also, Mr. John Moorman is in the hospital and needs your prayers. My Aunt Polly Kendall isn’t doing well and needs prayers. I’m sure that I could name many more that really need a touch from God. Just remember our sick and hurting families in our community and pray for God’s will in all of our lives.

I’m going to leave y’all this week on a good note. Santa will be at Sherry Joe’s inside the Cascilla store on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 3-6 p.m., so bring the babies out to sit in Santa’s lap and take a picture.

Just remember, the Lord is coming back, so be ready.