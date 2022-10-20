For the first time since spring, I pulled a jacket out of my closet Tuesday morning.

Driving to work, my truck’s digital display indicated it was 41 degrees outside, but the temperature had fallen to about 33. Though some had melted, a patch of frost on the windshield told the tale.

One month ago, autumn made its triumphant entry. Nine weeks from now, so will Old Man Winter.

We got a little taste of winter this week, with Tuesday night’s low sinking into the upper 20s and Wednesday night’s dropping slightly below the freezing mark.

I got ready for the onslaught by putting insulated coverings on my two outdoor water faucets. Soon, I will be winterizing our above-ground swimming pool and putting the winter cover on it.

It won’t be long before I mow the yard for the final time this year. A cool snap we had a few weeks ago slowed the growth of the grass — and, in my case, weeds — but I imagine Tuesday night’s freeze sent it into hibernation. One more clipping should put the turf to rest until the spring rebirth.

That said, this cold-weather snap puts me in mind of the approach of the end of the year. The official first day of winter is only nine weeks away.

In the meantime, we will have several popular holiday observances, starting with Halloween on Oct. 31.

On that Monday, the Charleston Police Department will host its annual trunk or treat event on the south side of Court Square, which always brings out a crowd of costumed youngsters and, occasionally, some costumed adults, too.

Three-and-a-half weeks later, we will celebrate Thanksgiving. Every day ought to be a time of expressing thanks to the Creator for His goodness and mercy. I know it is for me and for many others, as well. But having an official, national draws widespread attention, just like it does for the National Day of Prayer.

Christmas follows a month later, but who knows whether there will be snow — or if it will even be cold. I hope so. It just doesn’t feel right to celebrate Christmas in 60- or 70-degree weather. Then again, there are plenty of places in the country where they do just that, year in and year out.