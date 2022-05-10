Officials are seeking three male suspects in connection with a Saturday afternoon triple shooting outside a Tutwiler apartment complex.

Tutwiler Police Chief Marion Bedford said shots rang out about 1:40 p.m. at Grayson Hale Estates, located on Grayson Hale Street.

Bedford said three male subjects, one of them a resident of the apartments and the other two visitors, sustained gunshot wounds.

Two of the victims were airlifted to the Elvis Presley Trauma Center at Regional One Health in Memphis, aka The Med, and were listed in stable condition as of Tuesday morning, Bedford noted. A third victim, transported to the Northwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in Clarksdale, has been released from the hospital, he added.

Bedford said he did not have the names or ages of the victims or the ages of the suspects, as Tutwiler police Investigator Charles Dixon, point man on the case, was out on medical leave Tuesday and was in possession of that information.

The chief said lawmen recovered numerous .40-caliber shell casings from the scene of the shooting.

Bedford noted that police planned to file affidavits Wednesday against three males, stating that "arrests are pending."

The chief said he did not know whether the shootings were premeditated or the result of an altercation.

"We haven't gotten to that point yet," he added.

Bedford said his department is being assisted in the ongoing investigation by the Tallahatchie County Sheriff's Office, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the district attorney's office.