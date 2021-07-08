The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a man captured on a security camera allegedly robbing Clay Street Package Store in Charleston Monday night.

CPD investigator Travis Nichols, who declined to provide details about the incident, said the man is "wanted for questioning" in connection with the crime.

One of the security cameras in the establishment was able to capture footage of the alleged perpetrator before the camera was disabled, Nichols noted.

A still photo shows the person with a shirt pulled over their head, partially obscuring their face.

If anyone thinks they may know the identity of the person shown in the still photo, they are asked to contact Charleston Police Chief Jerry "Bubba" Williams II at 662-375-2983.