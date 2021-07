After a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Rosebloom Recreational Park held its annual Independence Day celebration Saturday evening.

A program of singing featuring gospel music and patriotic tunes in gospel or country style, was followed by a patriotic program. Lastly, a grand finale fireworks show lit up the skies above the park.

A large crowd was on hand for the event, which also featured offerings of catfish and hamburger plates and vendor booths.