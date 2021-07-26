Indictments handed down recently in Tallahatchie County Circuit Court's First Judicial District allege assaults with firearms and drug trafficking, among other charges.

Records on file Tuesday afternoon at the circuit clerk’s office in Charleston show the following:

» Madison Paige Swain, 26, of 1323 Eskridge St., Charleston, was indicted on two counts of drive-by shootings in connection with a Jan. 19 shooting in east Charleston that left two teenagers suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Swain is accused of firing 12 to 15 rounds from a 9 mm weapon as she drove by a home at 251 Eskridge St.

On June 25, Swain waived arraignment and entered a plea of not guilty. Circuit Judge Smith Murphey subsequently ordered the case set for trial on Oct. 11.

If convicted, Swain faces up to 30 years imprisonment, a fine of up to $10,000, or both — on each charge.

Having been previously convicted of other offenses, Swain was indicted under the state’s habitual offender statute, which mandates maximum penalties.

» Orenthal Lamar Brooks, 47, was named in a two-count indictment charging malicious mischief in the March 14 destruction of real or personal property valued between $1,000 and $5,000, and felony possession of a firearm.

» Jamal Scott, 26, of 605 Red Hill Lane, Batesville, was indicted on a charge of trafficking 40 or more dosage units of methamphetamine.

» Darlketar White, 15, of 137 Mulberry St., Charleston, was indicted on three counts of attempted aggravated assault for allegedly shooting at three individuals during a Jan. 25 incident.

Jaquevous Dayvon White, 19, of the same address, was indicted on a charge of accessory after the fact for allegedly assisting Darlketar White in evading law enforcement and/or in other manners following the Jan. 25 gunplay.