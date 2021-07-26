Forty-four Tallahatchians have died from complications of COVID-19, including two reported early this week.

The Mississippi State Department of Health, in its daily pandemic updates, included the 43rd local fatality in its Monday report and announced the 44th Tuesday.

The latest deaths were the first reported in the county in six weeks. The previous most recent death of a Tallahatchian due to the virus was revealed on June 29.

MSDH reported Thursday morning that 1,904 Tallahatchie County residents have been infected with the virus.

In a report of COVID-19 infections in public schools around the state, MSDH noted that for the week of Aug. 2-6, the East Tallahatchie School District said there were 1-5 COVID-19 positive teachers/staff at Charleston Elementary School, noting that three teachers and five students there were quarantined due to exposure. At Charleston High School, 35 students were said to be quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure after 1-5 students tested positive for the virus. Charleston Middle School reported no infections or quarantines, while West Tallahatchie schools were not reflected in the weekly compilation of self-reported data.

The first Tallahatchie infection was reported March 23, 2020, while the first COVID-19 death in the county was announced on April 17, 2020.

MSDH reported Thursday that 4,847 residents of Tallahatchie County — 35% of the county’s total population — have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That means that 65% have received no COVID vaccine.

The number of locals fully vaccinated as of Thursday was 3,998, representing 29% of the county’s population.

Health officials say the new delta variant of the virus, which is now the predominant type, spreads faster and easier. This has led to a recent surge in the number of new positive cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

State officials announced Wednesday that no ICU beds were available anywhere in the state and that some COVID-19 patients were being isolated in some hospital emergency rooms. The University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson on Thursday opened a 50-bed portable tent facility in one of its parking garages.

Those who are unvaccinated have been particularly vulnerable during the latest wave.

MSDH reported Thursday that during the period of July 15 to Aug. 11, a full 98% of people testing positive for COVID in Mississippi were unvaccinated. In addition, 90% of those hospitalized with confirmed COVID during that timeframe, as well as 84% who died due to the virus over that stretch, had not been vaccinated.

Gov. Tate Reeves' office announced Thursday afternoon that Reeves, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Stephen McCraney will conduct a press conference Friday at 1 p.m. to provide an update on the state's response to COVID-19.

As of Thursday, MSDH reported that there have been a total of 376,124 COVID infections and 7,730 deaths in the Magnolia State since onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

MSDH said 326,558 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from COVID.

The total number of positive cases for Tallahatchie and area counties over the 17 months was reported Thursday as follows, with the number of COVID deaths listed in bold:

» Coahoma: 3,270 (86)

» Grenada: 2,859 (89)

» Lafayette: 6,960 (127)

» Leflore: 3,868 (127)

» Panola: 4,972 (112)

» Quitman: 898 (20)

» Sunflower: 3,667 (95)

» Tallahatchie: 1,904 (44)

» Yalobusha: 1,825 (41)

For the latest COVID-19 guidance and case updates for Mississippi, download the MS Ready app or visit www.healthyms.com/covid-19.

MSDH maintains a hotline, 1-877-978-6453, to answer questions about COVID-19 and to help schedule vaccine appointments around the state. The hotline is open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. daily.

Tallahatchie General Hospital in Charleston offers the Moderna vaccine by appointment. Call 662-647-8000.