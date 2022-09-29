WEBB — The fire that erupted in the Dollar General here early Friday afternoon apparently rekindled and spread throughout the store Friday night, causing what is expected to be a total loss.

Webb, Tutwiler and Vance fire departments had responded to the initial fire call shortly after 1 p.m., with the Sumner Fire Department asked to be on standby, said Sumner firefighter Corey Gee.

Smoke was billowing from the metal structure at 2060 Highway 49 E. when firefighters arrived.

Gee said Webb Mayor Michael Plez told him everyone who was inside the store managed to get out.

By Friday night, the fire flared back up and appeared to have crept across the entirety of the building's interior, Gee explained.

"I went inside and every single thing was on fire or smoldering," he noted.

The cause of the fire is likely to be investigated by the State Fire Marshal's Office.

The Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based discount store chain operated 18,566 stores in 47 states as of July 29, 2022. Dollar General opened its 500th store in Mississippi in September 2018.

Tallahatchie County is home to two other Dollar General store locations, in Charleston and Tutwiler.