WEBB — Fire broke out at the Dollar General discount store on Highway 49 East about 1 p.m. today.

Sumner firefighter Corey Gee, who sent photos of smoke billowing from the roof of the metal building, said he had spoken with Webb Mayor Michael Plez and Plez told him that everyone who was in the store evacuated. There is no word on any possible injuries.

Gee said the Webb, Tutwiler and Vance fire departments responded to the blaze.

Sumner Fire Department was on standby, he added.

This is a developing story.