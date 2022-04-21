Easter weekend provided another opportunity for many of our family members to gather in celebration.

The festivities were held at our house near Charleston. Rain was an uninvited guest.

Intermittent showers and a sloshy yard rendered so by an abundance of recent liquid sunshine caused the signature event of the occasion — the children’s Easter egg hunt — to be held under and around the covered carport.

The kids did not mind.

They seemed to have the same enthusiasm and the same wide smiles that they would have exhibited had the hunt been held on a clear day and on a perfectly dry, pristine patch of ground.

Numerous of Krista’s cousins helped to hide the brightly colored eggs.

That, too, but the plastic eggs held candy, coins, paper currency and prizes that tempted the senses of the several youngsters who hunted for them.

Krista’s double first cousin, Kim Young, as she has for many years at these gatherings, emceed the various games and activities that followed the official hunt.

The children and adults alike had a good time despite Mother Nature.

Inside, the traditional Easter feast was spread across several surfaces and proved, as always, to be a real hit. Of course, the prayer that preceded the meal reminded everyone of the highest reason for observing the Easter season — Jesus’ victory over death and sin.

We thanked the Creator for the gifts of life, love, salvation and the freedom and opportunity to gather together for this day on a scale we had not seen since 2019.

We felt the void left by the several family members who were not present this Easter because they had been called away to their eternal destination since our last observance of the date.

Yet, Easter reminded us that they, too, were celebrating and enjoying a feast unlike any seen on this Earth.