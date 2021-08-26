Bruce Sanders recently won a silver medal in the National Veterans Wheelchair Games.

That Sanders, 59, a Webb native and paralyzed Marine Corps veteran, triumphed in the Games is nothing new.

With the assistance of family and friends, he has made 11 trips to host cities in more than a half-dozen states to compete in the annual Games, racking up a large collection of medals for his achievements.

While competing in 2019 at the 39th annual Games in Louisville, Kentucky, Sanders won gold medals for first-place finishes in bowling and slalom, a silver in Boccia ball and a bronze in wheelchair rally.

The 2020 in-person Games were canceled due to the pandemic.

This year’s 40th Games, in August, featured in-person competition in New York City, where hundreds of athletes participated in what is billed as “the largest wheelchair sports event in the entire world.”

Sanders was unable to go.

“I sure hate I missed that one. I’ve always wanted to go to New York,” he said.

All of the participants in the Games, which are sponsored in part by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Paralyzed Veterans of America, are military veterans who are confined to wheelchairs due to spinal cord injuries, multiple sclerosis, amputations and other neurological injuries.

Sanders is a quadriplegic who was paralyzed after suffering a spinal cord injury in 1998 caused by transverse myelitis while he was serving in the Marines.

Today, he is a resident of Ruleville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Ruleville, which was convenient this year since the 2021 Games also featured a hybrid element that allowed athletes the opportunity to register online nationally while competing close to home.

Sanders was one of 245 athletes across the country who selected the option to participate in the Games' "atHOME" element, which offered a choice of eight events: adaptive e-sports, adaptive fitness, air rifle, bowling, cycling, powerlifting, swimming and trap shooting.

At a bowling alley in nearby Cleveland, he played a round of ramp bowling, and his scores were transmitted to officials with the Games.

Competing in the Masters Division, Sanders finished second to an atHOME competitor from San Antonio, Texas.

Bruce Sanders' name is listed as the silver medal winner in this image from a PowerPoint presentation showing the winners of the National Veterans Wheelchair Games atHOME competition.

The at-home Games lacked the aura of the in-person matches to which Sanders had become accustomed, and he had to wait for his medal to arrive in the mail rather than getting it live at the venue.

Still, Sanders was thankful to be able to compete at all.

“It’s an opportunity that I would not have,” he noted. “I give honor and glory to God, who is the head of my life.”

He expressed appreciation to vice president Tina Alexander, administrator Stacy Davis, activities director Diana Rushing and the staff of the Ruleville nursing home for supporting his efforts, as well as his family members and sponsors.

The 2022 National Veterans Wheelchair Games are scheduled to be held in Tempe, Arizona, July 7-12, and already Sanders is itching to attend in person.

Since he is responsible for providing 25% of his personal cost to attend the Games, he relies on donations to help pay his way.

“I’m always looking for new sponsors,” he said.

To reach out to him, call Sanders at 662-902-7578 or send an email to bhslee61@yahoo.com.