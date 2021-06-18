Some local elected officials this week were asked to comment on action by the U.S. Congress and President Joe Biden to declare Juneteenth, June 19, a legal public holiday to be called the "Juneteenth National Independence Day."

Juneteenth marks the anniversary of the end of slavery in the United States. Its name stems from June 19, 1865, when Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger, in Galveston, Texas, issued General Order No. 3 announcing that in accordance with the Emancipation Proclamation — an executive order that had been issued by President Abraham Lincoln on Jan. 1, 1862 — “all slaves are free.”

"It ought to be a jubilee day," Glendora Mayor Johnny B. Thomas said of the new holiday. "I would hope it would add up to what the 4th of July has become."

Thomas called the designation part of a "healing process" for the nation, adding, "I'm hoping that the healing actually happens."

District 30 state Rep. Tracey Rosebud said, "I think that it's an honor for Congress to declare it a holiday, but I'd be overjoyed if individuals actually learn of [Juneteenth's] origin. President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation two years prior to the release of families that were still in bondage."

Rosebud added that the new holiday "offers a chance for citizens to study more of our American history and gather respect for the sacrifices that were made so that we live the lifestyles we so choose today."

Tallahatchie County District 5 Supervisor Eddie Meeks called it "a good thing" that Juneteenth was designated a public holiday.

"It means a lot to me, and it means a lot to a lot of African Americans. I wish my mother and father had been here to see this day," said Meeks. "That does me good to see that that many people could get together and pass legislation that has to do with an African American struggle. In my mind, I've got a lot more respect for this country, that so many of the representatives and senators got together and agreed to do that."

Tutwiler Mayor Nichole Harris-Rosebud said officially recognizing Juneteenth is important, and she particularly commended President Joe Biden's leadership on the matter.

"I think it is necessary to celebrate all cultures because they show the diversity of our nation," she noted. "Our president made a great move to recognize Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery. The date is used normally to recognize Black culture and the president made a necessary statement with his new federal holiday. It shows that all cultures need to be recognized. I applaud his efforts to recognize Black culture."

Webb Mayor Tracy Mims said he is proud to see the new holiday.

"While it is important to frame the historical context of slavery, we must focus on contemporary oppressive behaviors," Mims noted. "No individual ever deserves enslavement. I will certainly celebrate with honor the recognition of Juneteenth as a federal holiday."

Charleston Mayor Sedrick Smith said the new holiday is significant because Juneteenth "symbolizes the diversity, equity and inclusion of freedom" in the United States.

Tallahatchie County District 4 Supervisor Marcus Echols called Juneteenth, and the story it encompasses, "an important issue," calling passage of this new law "progress" and adding, "it will teach a lot of our kids the history about slavery, because a lot of us don't know what Juneteenth stands for."

The U.S. Senate approved the bill unanimously Tuesday night, and the U.S. House passed it 415-14 the next day. Biden signed the measure into law during a public ceremony on Thursday at the White House.

“Throughout history, Juneteenth has been known by many names: Jubilee Day. Freedom Day. Liberation Day. Emancipation Day. And today, a national holiday,” Vice President Kamala Harris said Thursday before introducing Biden. She also signed the legislation in her capacity as the president of the Senate.

"I have to say to you, I've only been president for several months, but I think this will go down, for me, as one of the greatest honors I will have as president," Biden said during the ceremony. "I regret that my grandchildren aren't here, because this is a really, really, really important moment in our history. By making Juneteenth a federal holiday, all Americans can feel the power of this day and learn from our history — and celebrate progress and grapple with the distance we've come [and] the distance we have to travel."

Juneteenth becomes the 11th legal public holiday, and the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983.