It was not quite to biblical proportions for a great flood, but the more than 17 inches of rain that fell over several days last week caused widespread flooding that is said to have impacted 46 homes in Tallahatchie County.

“Not in my lifetime have I ever seen this much water,” Emergency Management Director Thad Roberts said Friday. “This is the worst flooding and it’s more widespread. It’s countywide.”

In the wake of the torrential downpours Monday through Thursday, the Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors declared a local emergency, hoping for a disaster declaration that might bring financial assistance.

U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith said as much during a Senate subcommittee hearing Tuesday, telling colleagues that severe flood damage to crops and rural infrastructure in north Mississippi may necessitate a disaster declaration and emergency appropriations.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said that as of Wednesday, 21 Mississippi counties, primarily in north Mississippi, had reported a total of 551 homes, 17 businesses and 286 public roads and buildings impacted by last week’s flooding.

In addition to 46 homes, Tallahatchie reported 41 public roads impacted, based on MEMA's updated June 16 figures.

"MEMA and the county leaders are working to assess the damage as quickly as possible," said MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney. "County requests and needs are currently being met at the local and state levels. Our other stakeholders and partners, like the American Red Cross, are servicing displaced residents in the impacted areas. We want to assure those residents that we are working to gather all data to determine if the state can apply for federal resources."

To qualify for possible federal financial assistance, the state as a whole must reach an estimated damage threshold of $4,599,310, and individual impacted counties must also reach their specific damage threshold; those amounts are dependent on population.

Roberts encouraged local residents whose homes took on floodwaters to contact his office at 647-2540 so that a proper report can be made. Home and business owners should also contact their property insurance carrier.

Roberts said it has gotten more difficult for individuals to qualify for federal assistance after these disasters. For instance, he noted that structures must have taken on a minimum of 18 inches of water.

"I really don't know how many we've got that are going to meet the full threshold," he noted. "If they're under 18 inches, if they're affected, they are just about not going to get any help unless they've got flood insurance, and most people don't. That's the thing with FEMA now; if you get flooded, you've got to have flood insurance before they're going to help you. I don't agree with it, but that's the way it's going."

For farmers who suffered losses in the flood, that damage must be reported to the local Farm Service Agency.

Roberts said the county Emergency Management Agency, using a converted Mississippi Forestry Commission vehicle as a high-water rescue truck, assisted about two-dozen people with rescue and/or evacuation.

While most went to area houses, Roberts said about 10 evacuees stayed at the county Safe Room in Charleston last Wednesday.

He said people may call the sheriff’s office at 647-5511 if they need to be rescued from rising waters.

Better yet, Roberts noted that those in low-lying areas prone to flooding “should not wait until the last minute. They just need to go on and get out. They can always go back home if it doesn’t flood.

MEMA on Wednesday announced the following preliminary damage reports:

» Attala County: homes impacted, 3; public roads impacted, 29; businesses impacted, 1

» Bolivar County: homes impacted, 303; businesses impacted, 3

» Carroll County: homes impacted, 7; public roads/buildings impacted, 13; businesses impacted, 2

» Chickasaw County: public roads impacted, 10

» Coahoma County: homes impacted, 1; public roads impacted, 10; businesses impacted, 1

» Grenada County: homes impacted, 13; public buildings/utilities impacted, 2

» Issaquena County: homes impacted, 13; public buildings impacted, 1; businesses impacted, 1

» Itawamba County: public roads impacted, 4

» Kemper County: homes impacted, 12; businesses impacted, 1

» Lafayette County: homes impacted, 4; public roads/utilities impacted, 14; businesses impacted, 6

» Lee County: homes impacted, 18; public roads impacted, 2

» Leflore County: homes impacted, 81

» Madison County: homes impacted, 7; businesses impacted, 1

» Oktibbeha County: homes impacted, 1; public bridges impacted, 1

» Panola County: homes impacted, 8; public roads/bridges impacted, 28

» Quitman County: homes impacted, 12; public roads impacted, 36; businesses impacted, 1

» Sunflower County: homes impacted, 13; public roads impacted, 55

» Tallahatchie County: homes impacted, 46; public roads impacted, 41

» Union County: public roads/bridges impacted, 37

» Yalobusha County: homes impacted, 6; public roads impacted, 3

» Yazoo County: homes impacted, 3