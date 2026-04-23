Tallahatchie County volunteer firefighters from five local departments attended a recent 12-hour fire school at the Clarksdale Fire Department Training Facility.

Tallahatchie County Fire Coordinator Linnie Maples said firefighters from the Enid, Murphreesboro, Rosebloom, Spring Hill, Teasdale and Coahoma County fire departments took part in the training school.

He said the scenario for the training exercises was that of a simulated kitchen fire with extension into an attic space.

Maples noted that some of the participating trainees had never been in a live fire situation before and benefited from this opportunity in a controlled environment.

“Firefighters learned about water supply in a technique called the rural hitch,” said Maples. “We gained valuable skills in search and rescue and, of course, fire extinguishment.”

The coordinator said all participants “practiced the use of personal protective equipment and the self-contained breathing apparatus.”

Maples expressed “thanks to Clarksdale for allowing us to come and train with live fire” at the training facility located at 602 Sasse St. in Clarksdale.