The West Tallahatchie High School track teams finished near the top in their respective divisions at the 2-1A Super Regional meet April 16 at Center Hill High in Olive Branch.

On the boys’ side, Calhoun City won with 156 total points. West Tally placed second with 87, Tupelo Christian Prep finished third with 86, Okolona fourth with 49 and French Camp fifth with 48. Rounding out the list were West Lowndes, with 38; Vardaman, with 31; Mississippi School for Math and Science, with 24; Ingomar, with 21; Coffeeville, with 9; and Smithville, with 1.

On the girls’ ledger, Tupelo Christian placed first with 124 points, Calhoun City second with 96, French Camp third with 76, West Tallahatchie fourth with 61 and Vardaman fifth with 51. Rounding out the 11 scorers were Okolona, with 35; Mississippi School for Math and Science, with 24; Smithville, with 20; Ingomar, with 20; West Lowndes, with 18; Tremont, with 13; and Coffeeville, with 2.

Both West Tallahatchie squads were to participate in the Class 1A North State championships this week (on Wednesday, April 22) at Potts Camp High School in Potts Camp, but those results were not available by press time.

The Class 1A and 3A state championships will be held on Monday, May 4, beginning at 10 a.m., at the Woody Barnett Track & Field Complex on the campus of Pearl High School in Pearl. The top four finishers in each event at the North State meet automatically qualified to compete at the state championships May 4.

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At the Super Regional, the following WTHS athletes finished in the top four places in their respective events and qualified to advance to the North State meet this week:

Girls

» 100-meter dash: Tanyla Washington, fourth place, 13.72

» 200-meter dash: Tanyla Washington, first place, 28.18; Kydresha Washington, third place, 29.07

» 4x100-meter relay: Kydresha Washington, Khanasia Harris, Kyneesha Washington and Tanyla Washington, first place, 52.22

» 4x200-meter relay: Kyneesha Washington, Khanasia Harris, Zi’Lym Harris and Jada Spurlock, first place, 1:53.57

» 4x400-meter relay: America Walker, Akira Outlaw, Shankeria Byrd-Harris and Paisley Simmons, third place, 5:01.24

» 4x800-meter relay: Ty’Layiah Ranson, Teanna Gooch, Amiyah Johnson and Nevaeh Hodges, fourth place, 13:56.92

» Shot put: Mariah Christian, second place, 29-05.00

Boys

» 100-meter dash: Jamerius Johnson, third place, 11.70

» 800-meter run: Michael Bailey, first place, 2:19.17

» 1600-meter run: Michael Bailey, second place, 5:04.79

» 3200-meter run: Michael Bailey, first place, 12:18.94

» 4x100-meter relay: Althaveon Hoskins, Jamerius Johnson, Rederrious Stapleton and Jayden Simmons, second place, 45.86

» 4x400-meter relay: Isiah Hill, Zechariah Reed, Ladesmond Thomas and Jeremiah Tanna, third place, 3:54.38

» High jump: Ronnie Franklin, second place, 35-10.00

» Long jump: Jayden Sample, third place, 20-06.50

» Triple jump: Jayden Sample, first place, 42-03.50

» Shot put: Cameron Christian, first place, 40-07.00

» Discus throw: Demoria Shannon, third place, 113-10