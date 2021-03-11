From left, Charleston Mayor Sedrick Smith, Ward 4 City Commissioner Sandy Smith, Ward 3 City Commissioner Tawanda Shannon, Ward 1 City Commissioner Gyrone Kenniel and Ward 2 City Commissioner Lloyd Smith mark the Feb. 10 ceremonial grand opening of the Shade Street Park Walking Trail.

The asphalt surface trail was built with an $84,849 grant from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks’ Recreational Trails Program.

The city provided the equivalent of $21,212.25 in matching contributions, largely through in-kind work, making the total value of the project $106,061.25.

Constructed on city-owned property at the corner of Shade and North Vine streets, the trail is just under a quarter-mile long. The park also features benches and trash receptacles.

(Photo by Clay McFerrin)