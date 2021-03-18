Every Mississippi adult is now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, and the shots continue to be offered in Charleston.

Gov. Tate Reeves on Monday announced that, effective March 16, all age and conditional requirements were being lifted to allow maximum access to available vaccines in the state.

Tallahatchie General Hospital Chief Operating Officer Buddy McRae said the hospital’s ongoing public COVID-19 vaccination program, which began March 4, provides the most convenient opportunity for many Tallahatchians to be inoculated.

The Moderna vaccine is being administered by TGH staff on Thursday and Friday at the Tallahatchie County Safe Room in Charleston.

It is available strictly on an appointment-only basis, but McRae said TGH has “a lot of appointments available” and has received even more doses of vaccine than the 700 previously allotted.

“Everyone over 18 is eligible to receive the vaccine, so we strongly encourage anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated yet to call and make an appointment,” said McRae.

Appointments may be scheduled by calling TGH at 662-647-8000. Callers will be transferred to a scheduler.

The Mississippi State Department of Health announced Tuesday that more than 592,500 Mississippians have received at least their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 329,992 have been fully inoculated.

In Tallahatchie County, as of March 18, a total of 2,408 people have received at least their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 1,046 have been fully vaccinated.

Moderna and Pfizer vaccines consist of two doses administered several weeks apart, while the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine requires only one dose.

For more information about vaccines, call the MSDH state COVID-19 hotline at 1-877-978-6453.