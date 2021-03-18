Absentee voting for the April 6 municipal primary elections is continuing in Tallahatchie County.

Absentee ballots have been available for weeks, and accessibility to that process will be heightened when municipal clerks open their doors for in-person absentee voting on two upcoming Saturdays.

Offices of city and town clerks in Glendora, Charleston, Tutwiler and Webb will be open from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, March 27, and Saturday, April 3.

The town of Sumner is not required to conduct an election for municipal offices since all elected officeholders there are unopposed for reelection this year.

Absentee ballots returned by mail must be postmarked on or before Election Day, April 6, and received by the municipal clerk’s office within five business days, or by 5 p.m. on April 13.

A municipal primary runoff, if needed, would be conducted on April 27.

The general election is scheduled for June 8.

Those who are elected in June will begin a new four-year term on July 1.

According to the Mississippi Secretary of State's Office: