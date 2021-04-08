Former longtime Tallahatchie County chancery clerk Nick Denley died Sunday, April 4, at The Claiborne, an assisted-living facility in McComb. He was 83.

A native of the Paynes community, Mr. Denley served 24 years as chancery clerk after initially being elected to the position in 1975 and taking office in January 1976.

At the time of his retirement at the close of the 1996-1999 term, Mr. Denley's six, four-year terms made him the longest-serving chancery clerk in the history of Tallahatchie County. Along with his chancery clerk duties, he also held the titles of county administrator and county purchase clerk for years.

An avid genealogist, he helped to research and compile a listing of Tallahatchie County cemetery records which published in 1998 as a 348-page spiral-bound book.

Mr. Denley’s family will receive friends on Friday, April 9, from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Newsom Funeral Home in Charleston.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.