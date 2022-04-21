The Charleston High School track teams have been lighting it up this season, according to statistics provided by coach LaDon Taylor.

Both the girls and boys squads took first place in the District 3-2A meet on April 7, while the girls won and the boys were runners-up in the Region 2-2A meet April 14.

CHS will participate in the Class 2A north half meet Friday, April 22, at Potts Camp. The top four finishers in each event will qualify for state.

At Region 2-2A, the following Charleston athletes qualified for the north meet:

Members of the Charleston High School girls track team pose with the first-place trophy they won as champions of the Mississippi High School Activities Association’s District 3-2A on April 7. The ladies also won the Region 3-2A meet April 14 and are gearing up for the north half meet Friday at Potts Camp. (Photo by Mandy Moore)

Girls

» 100-meter dash: Alena Collins, first place, 13.04; Amia Wright, second place, 13.06

» 200-meter dash: Amia Wright, first place, 26.24; Alena Collins, third place, 28.26

» 400-meter dash: Kelsey James, fourth place, 1:10.60

» 100-meter hurdles: Tamoria Shannon, second place, 18.74

» 300-meter hurdles: Tamoria Shannon, second place, 52.94

» 4x100-meter relay: Diekyra Bradford, Alena Collins, Sauntelee Reed and Amia Wright, first place, 52.14

» 4x200-meter relay: Diekyra Bradford, Alena Collins, A’Kerra Lee and Alysun Mcintyre, third place, 1:55.50

» 4x400-meter relay: Kelsey James, A’Kerra Lee, Alysun Mcintyre and Adrianna Flowers, second place, 4:52.00

» 4x800-meter relay: Adrianna Flowers, A’Kerra Lee, Janiya Taylor and Adrianna Tellis, fourth place, 12:43.00

» High jump: Sauntelee Reed, first place, 4-10; De’Moria Shannon and Tamoria Shannon, both tied for second place with a height of 4-2

» Long jump: Sauntelee Reed, third place, 14-8

» Triple jump: Amia Wright, second place, 33-6

» Pole vault: Kelsey James and Diekyra Bradford tied for first place with a distance of 6-06

Members of the Charleston High School boys track team pose with the first-place trophy they earned as champions of the Mississippi High School Activities Association’s District 3-2A on April 7. They finished runners-up in Region 3-2A on April 14 and will be participating in the north half meet Friday at Potts Camp. (Photo by Mandy Moore)

Boys

» 100-meter dash: Clay Taylor, second place, 11:14

» 200-meter dash: Clay Taylor, second place, 22.52; Corterrius Johnson, fourth place, 23.44

» 400-meter dash: Kyntorris Williams, fourth place, 53.30

» 800-meter run: Timothy Kirk, fourth place, 2:18

» 1600-meter run: Jaylon Brooks, fourth, 5:38

» 3200-meter run: Jaylon Brooks, third, 12:38

» 110-meter hurdles: Korvel Murry, second place, 16.64

» 300-meter hurdles: Korvel Murry, first place, 43.34

» 4x100-meter relay: JaMichael Batteast, Korvel Murry, Clay Taylor and Corterrius Johnson, first place, 43.70

» 4x400-meter relay: Jaylon Brooks, Quinterrius Goliday, Timothy Kirk and Kyntorris Williams, fourth place, 3:49

» 4x800-meter relay: Rod O’Bannon, Martiquez Latham, Brandon Henderson and La’Andre Goliday, fourth place, 10:02

» High jump: Terrence Marco, first place, 6-2

» Long jump: Terrence Marco, fourth place, 18-11

» Triple jump: Terrence Marco, first place, 40-7.5

» Pole vault: Timothy Kirk, first place, 8-0