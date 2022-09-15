These members of the Delta Academy Raiders 2022 varsity football team all hail from Tallahatchie County and are pictured huddled for a group photo after a recent game. From left, they are Cam’Ron Seahorn, defensive lineman; Perrion Hervey, offensive and defensive lineman; Jake Wolfe, offensive and defensive lineman; first-year head coach Brandon Sims; Trace Williams, quarterback; John Michael Prewitt, wide receiver and cornerback; Matthew Sims, running back and defensive end; and Garrett Morris, linebacker. Coach Brandon Sims is a former football standout at Charleston High School and this is his first head-coaching assignment. (Photo by Ashley Williams)