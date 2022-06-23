Brian Flowers of Clinton topped Ronald Eller of Raymond among local balloting in Tuesday's Republican primary runoff for 2nd District congressman.

According to results obtained from the office of Circuit Clerk Daphane Neal, there were a total of 134 votes in Tallahatchie County, with Flowers receiving 97 (72.4%) and Eller picking up 37 (27.6%).

Neal said five absentee ballots were cast and they were counted Tuesday night. There were no affidavit ballots, she added.

Districtwide, as of an 8:46 p.m. report by The Clarion-Ledger, Flowers held a more than 1,200-vote lead over Eller. At the time, with an estimated 70.78% of votes counted, Flowers had 4,405 votes (58.4%) to Eller's 3,137 (41.6%).

The winner will advance to a Nov. 8 general election showdown against longtime incumbent Democrat U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, who amassed over 96% of the vote to sail past a fellow Democrat in the June 7 Democratic Party primary.

In the 2020 general election, Thompson defeated Flowers handily.