All Tallahatchie County voting precincts opened at 7 this morning (June 28) for the Republican Party runoff for Congress.

Polls will remain open until 7 tonight, and anyone standing in line when the polls close is eligible to vote.

Brian Flowers of Clinton and Ronald Eller of Raymond are facing off to determine which of them will advance to face 2nd District Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson in November.

Flowers led June 7 Republican primary voting districtwide with 43% of the vote. Eller had 33%.

Thompson amassed over 96% of the vote to knock out a Democratic primary opponent.

Thompson previously defeated Flowers in the 2020 general election.

Only registered voters who voted in the Republican Party primary on June 7, or did not vote at all, may cast a ballot in the runoff.

All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day and received by the circuit clerk's office within five business days of June 28 in order to count.