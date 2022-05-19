Charleston High School will conduct graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2022 Friday at 6 p.m. in the Morgan Freeman Auditorium.

CHS has announced 56 candidates for graduation.

The commencement exercises will be traditional, but the fact face masks are required for everyone attending serves as a reminder that the effects of the pandemic linger.

Processional music will play as cap-and-gown-clad seniors file into the auditorium at the start of the ceremony.

Senior class member Jarvis Miller will extend the official welcome.

Senior Corderius Callaway will offer the invocation, after which class treasurer Jordan Tellis will lead the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Senior Jordan Browley will introduce members of the East Tallahatchie School District Board of Trustees.

Sedrick Smith Jr., the son of Sedrick Smith and Kim Bullock-Smith, will deliver the salutatory address.

Elizabeth Willard, the daughter of Chandra Walters, will deliver the valedictory address.

Principal Eric Rice and East Tallahatchie School Superintendent Johnnie Vick will issue diplomas.

The benediction will be offered by senior Ke’Mareon Moore.

CHS honor graduates other than Willard and Smith are Callaway and De’Ja Walker.

The flowers of the CHS graduating class are yellow and white roses. Class colors are white and gold.

The class motto, author unknown, is, “The future lies before you, like a field of driven snow; be careful how you tread it, for every step will show.”

West Tallahatchie High School is scheduled to host graduation ceremonies on Saturday, May 28, starting at 10 a.m. in the school auditorium.