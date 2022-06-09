Former longtime East and West Tallahatchie school official Marvell Hudson is to be the new superintendent of the East Tallahatchie School District and was present in an unofficial capacity at the June 9 regular meeting of the district's Board of Trustees.

The board did not formally announce the hiring Thursday night, but one item scheduled to be discussed in executive session at the meeting, according to the board's printed agenda, was adding "new Superintendent Marvell Hudson to all depository accounts."

The hiring of Hudson had been rumored in recent weeks, but on several occasions board President Darrell Neal has declined to comment on the record, saying the board would be releasing a statement. Last week, Neal said the statement would be forthcoming following this meeting.

Hudson, a native of Tallahatchie County, was observed sitting off to himself and taking notes during Thursday night's meeting at the school district's central office.

When the board voted to enter executive session at the close of the public portion of the meeting, Hudson left the boardroom along with other members of the public.

Approached after he had left the school's administrative building Thursday night, Hudson declined to comment.

Hudson will succeed Johnnie Vick, who is stepping down as superintendent June 30 at the close of his first year on the job. Vick cited family considerations as his reason for leaving halfway through his two-year contract.

Hudson officially assumes the role of superintendent on July 1.

He had been a finalist for the position before Vick was hired in 2021 following the three-year tenure of Dr. Darron Edwards, and many local residents were very vocal publicly and on social media about their disappointment that Hudson was not hired at that time.

This is a developing story.