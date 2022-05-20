WEBB — West Tallahatchie High School’s 2022 commencement exercises will be held Saturday morning at 10 in the school auditorium.

WTHS has announced 38 candidates for graduation.

Each senior has been allowed to invite five guests of their choosing to share in the momentous occasion.

Face coverings are required for everyone attending.

Saturday’s festivities will begin with the processional featuring the familiar strains of the graduation march, “Pomp and Circumstance,” after which words of meditation will be offered by the Rev. Anthony Hawkins.

Salutatorian Razavier S. Davis, the son of Deetra Tucker of Tutwiler and the late Raphael Davis Sr., will extend the official welcome.

Valedictorian Zakarriya Deonshae Love, the daughter of Felicia Gibbs and Derrick Love, both of Tutwiler, will offer the class reflection.

The guest speaker for the occasion, Dr. Clarence Hayes, will be introduced. Hayes, a 1993 graduate of West Tallahatchie High School, holds degrees from Mississippi Valley State University and Jackson State University. Having more than 24 years of experience in education — notably, he was the first African American male principal at Clarksdale High School — Hayes presently serves as the assistant vice president for Enrollment Management at MVSU.

Presentation of the graduating class will be conducted by WTHS Acting Principal Robert Skipper, and acceptance of the class will be performed by West Tallahatchie School District Superintendent Dr. Sherry Ellington.

Senior sponsor John Fredericks will begin the roll call of the names of those who are candidates for graduation.

Candidates will come forward, receive diplomas and be congratulated by Ellington, Skipper and WTSD Board of Trustees President Marvin George.

Rev. Hawkins will close the program by offering the benediction, after which newly-credentialed graduates will file out of the auditorium during the recessional, again to “Pomp and Circumstance.”

WTHS has 16 honor graduates. In addition to Davis and Zakarriya Love, graduating with honors are Zykerah Boclair, Corrianna Carson, Katavious Gibbs, Travis Greer, Mikashia Hardiman, Zykira Hooper, Chris’tal Hoskins, Karlton Love, Liyah McCord, Shiann McDanail, Dyiesha Spraggin, Samaria Washington, La’kayla Willingham and Aakyiah Young.

The senior class motto is a statement of inspiration from Dr. Seuss: “Don’t be sad because it’s over. Be happy because it happened.”

The class colors are yellow and white, the class flower is the yellow rose and the class song is “I’ll Always Remember You,” by Miley Cyrus.

A parting remark, according to senior sponsor Glenda Gooden, will be, “The senior class would like to thank everyone who has played a part to help them reach this great milestone!”