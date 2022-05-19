The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Mississippi made a stop in Charleston on Monday, May 9.

Local law enforcement officials and others participated in the event, taking turns carrying the lighted torch along George Payne Cossar Boulevard to the eastern city limits.

Children, including some East and West Tallahatchie schoolchildren with disabilities, and chaperones rode on the safety of a flat-bed trailer that was included as part of the procession.

Charleston Police Capt. Wendy Jones, who was an organizer of the event, said local businessmen and residents Ike Sayle, Darrell Neal, Antonio Taylor and pastor Ricky Garvin of Table of Life Ministries gave special donations.

The local run was part of an annual statewide activity to help raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics Mississippi.

The torch visited many communities around the state and was carried by law enforcement and Special Olympics athletes into the Special Olympics Mississippi State Summer Games May 13-14 at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi.

According to Special Olympics Mississippi, around 500 athletes and unified partners along with thousands of airmen, Keesler personnel and volunteers were expected to be present for the competition.

Special Olympics Games are held in the state each spring, summer and fall.