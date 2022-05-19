A Jonesboro, Arkansas, man was killed Saturday morning after his vehicle left Highway 321 in western Tallahatchie County.

Sgt. Marvin Baird, public affairs officer for the Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop E, identified the victim as Anthony L. Jones, 47, who was traveling south in a 2014 Kia Forte when the accident occurred at approximately 7:17 a.m. on May 14.

Baird said Jones received fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by MHP, Baird added.