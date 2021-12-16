The television premiere of ABC’s six-part limited series, “Women of the Movement,” filmed partly in Tallahatchie County, is set for Jan. 6, 2022.

The world premiere was held Monday evening, Dec. 13, on the Lower East Side of New York City.

The series follows the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley of Chicago, who tried to find justice after her 14-year-old son, Emmett, was murdered in Mississippi in 1955. She went on to become an activist in the civil rights movement.

Local filming for the series took place earlier this year at several locations, including the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Sumner, where the trial of Emmett Till’s accused killers was held.

The north side of the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Sumner is a hub of activity during March 3, 2021, film production work on the ABC limited series, "Women of the Movement." (Photo by Clay McFerrin)

Dozens of local and area residents were used as extras.

Some extras stand on North Court Street in Sumner while waiting for their call into action at the nearby Tallahatchie County Courthouse during March 3, 2021, filming for the ABC limited series, "Women of the Movement." (Photo by Clay McFerrin)

ABC's first-look teaser video was released about six months ago.

The latest clip was posted Dec. 16 on YouTube.

The trailer as well as other video, including a behind-the-scenes look are available.

For a lineup of more video about the series, look on YouTube here.