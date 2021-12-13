Six Charleston High School defenders have received postseason honors for their play during the 2021 varsity football season.

Last week, Mississippi High School Football Coaches All-State teams were named for all classes. The All-State teams are voted on by coaches in the state who are members of the Mississippi Association of Coaches.

CHS players receiving first-team defensive honors were:

» Kavarrion “K.K.” Brown, 6-0, 250-pound junior defensive lineman, who compiled 10 tackles and one sack in limited action, according to CHS season statistics recorded by Charleston coaches on MaxPreps

» Mac Kimble, 5-9, 200-pound senior linebacker, who led Charleston with 60 tackles — 42 of them were solo stops — and recorded two sacks and one interception

» Markevious “Mook” Prince, 5-9, 140-pound senior defensive back, who recorded 12 tackles

CHS players getting second-team defensive honors were:

» Jamichael Batteast, 5-10, 148-pound senior linebacker, who was third for the Tigers with 35 tackles — 27 were individuals — and one sack

» Korvel Murry, 5-10, 170-pound senior strong safety, who was second in tackles for Charleston with 36 total stops — 30 were solos — and posted an interception

» Terrence Marco, 6-6, 185-pound junior punter, who recorded four tackles on the season but, more notably, had 25 punts for 820 yards — a 32.8-yard average