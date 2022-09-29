From left, Johnnie Franklin, Cora Jones, Mississippi Army National Guard 1st Lt. Tyler Sumrall, Rev. Willie Davis and Hazel Jordan pose with some of the containers of food prepared for Guardsmen in Jackson during that city's recent water crisis. Not pictured but part of the effort were Tewana and Taylar Johnson, Pamela Williams, Sterling Thomas, Katherine Lindsey, Irene Aldridge, Mary and Dean Cotton and Cromwell Weston. (Photo special to The Sun-Sentinel)
Pastor Willie Davis and members of the Rocky Branch Missionary Baptist Church, located on Highway 32 east of Charleston provided some help for the helpers during Jackson's recent water crisis.
Along with the Helping Hands Up organization and friends in the Jackson area, the Tallahatchie County church congregation shared their love with a “blessing meal” prepared for members of the Mississippi Army National Guard stationed at Smith-Wills Stadium in Jackson.
