The Charleston Christmas parade and tree-lighting ceremony are scheduled for Saturday evening, Dec. 11, with the parade getting underway at 5 and the lighting set to follow.

Charleston Mayor Sedrick Smith said Tuesday he is optimistic that rain which is forecast for the area Friday night into early Saturday morning will move out in time to allow for dry holiday festivities later in the day.

Earlier forecasts had shown rain hanging around until late evening, prompting Smith to set a rain date for the same time on Wednesday, Dec. 15, but that no longer appears necessary.

The theme of this year’s parade, the first since 2013 to be held at night, is “An Old-Fashioned Christmas.”

The grand marshal of the parade will be Lynda Bradford, director of Mid-State Opportunity Inc. in Charleston.

Smith said late Tuesday that the parade is expected to feature a large number of participants, including numerous local groups and organizations that will bring floats and other vehicles.

An area car club has expressed interest, Smith noted, and the procession will include the usual good measure of fire trucks, law enforcement units, all-terrain vehicles, side-by-sides, horses and maybe even a few surprises. Santa Claus will be there.

Lineup of floats and other entries will get underway at 3 p.m. on South Cossar Street adjacent to the former National Guard armory. Judging of entries starts at 4, Smith said.

The parade will proceed onto George Payne Cossar Boulevard and travel westward, to and around Court Square, before making several more turns to pass through the parking lot of Tallahatchie General Hospital before the units finally begin to disperse.

Following the parade, there will be a ceremony for the lighting of the community Christmas tree, which stands in the courtyard of City Hall. The public is invited to attend that, as well, said Smith.

The Tutwiler Christmas parade is scheduled one week later, Saturday, Dec. 18, starting at 4 p.m. To learn more about that event, call Tutwiler City Hall at 662-345-8321.