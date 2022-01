Firefighters battle a midmorning house fire Monday on Sharkey Road near Glendora. Personnel and equipment from the Sharkey-Hampton Lake, Sumner and Webb volunteer fire departments responded to the incident. The cause was not immediately known. (Photo by Corey Gee)

Fire burns Sharkey Road home



Thu,01/13/22-5:09PM , 73 Reads By CLAY MCFERRIN

