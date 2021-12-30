As the new year dawns, the city of Charleston will be cracking down on enforcement of warrants for anyone who owes an old municipal court fine.

“Starting on Jan. 1, the Charleston Police Department will be strictly enforcing the warrants for a fine,” said Chief Jerry Williams II. “Come see us before we come see you.”

Williams said anyone who comes to see him about their delinquent fine before they are served an arrest warrant by an officer will be considered for a payment plan.

“You are encouraged to come in on your own and take care of this matter,” added Williams. “If you don’t know if you owe a fine, come in and see me. We will not discuss this matter over the phone.”

The chief said delinquent court fines owed to the city presently total $826,000, although he noted that the list needs to be closely examined and purged of deceased persons.