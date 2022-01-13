The Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors will conduct public hearings Friday in Charleston and Sumner to inform the public of a proposed plan to redraw the supervisor and justice court/constable district boundaries based on 2020 census data.

Both meetings will be held in the courtrooms of the respective courthouses, first at 1 p.m. in Charleston and then at 4 p.m. in Sumner.

“Proposed Plan 1,” put forth by demographers with the county-hired Golden Triangle Planning & Development District, lays out a design for supervisor lines that would entail only a couple of changes.

In Charleston, a few population blocks would be transferred from supervisor district 3 to 2, and from district 1 to 3.

In the Webb area, a section of supervisor District 4 entailing parts of Laura Street, Gin Quarters Road and Plow Street would be moved to 5.

On the justice court/constable map, the plan would fix state Highway 35 as the dividing line between districts 1 and 2. That would shift some residents in the vicinity of Depot Subdivision in west Charleston from justice court/constable District 1 to 2.

To meet federal “one man, one vote” criteria, there can be no more than a 10% differential in population between a county’s least populous and most populous supervisory and justice court/constable districts. That is why, after population shifts that occur between decennial censuses, redistricting usually is necessary.