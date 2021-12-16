TUTWILER — The Tutwiler Christmas parade will get underway as planned at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, despite a weather forecast calling for possible showers, Mayor Nichole Harris-Rosebud said Thursday afternoon.

"I am hoping the weather is favorable," she noted.

As was the case before last week's Charleston Christmas parade, rain is forecast for Saturday morning, changing to "periods of light rain" in the afternoon and a possible "shower or two" in the evening, The Weather Channel forecast showed late Thursday.

The Charleston parade was rain-free, as the wet precip moved out of the area long before the start time.

Harris-Rosebud is hoping for the same in Tutwiler, where lineup for the holiday procession will be held at Railroad Park in the downtown area.

This year’s parade, which has a theme of "Gifts of Love, Joy and Peace for the Holiday Season," noted Harris-Rosebud, is being sponsored by the Tutwiler Mayor’s Health Council.

For more information about Saturday's parade, contact Tutwiler City Hall at 662-345-8321.